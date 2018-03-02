Old-time music retreat hits high note

Friday was a first for the Tommy Jarrell Festival, with a workshop entitled “Women! Mount Airy Old-Time Retreat.”

It was one of many workshops and related events that make up the annual gathering which celebrates Jarrell and his influence in the world of old time and blue grass music.

Beverly Dillard, left, shows student Valerie Rodgers of Oakland, California, a clawhammer banjo technique during the “Women! Mount Airy Old-Time Retreat,” a first-time program occurring in conjunction with the annual Tommy Jarrell Festival. Dillard, who learned the fine points of old-time banjo picking in the 1970s when she spent time with Jarrell, is among a group of female musicians tapped leading classes in fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass, mandolin, flatfoot dancing/square dance calling and harmony singing during the three-day retreat that began Thursday.

Hobart Jones | Special to the News

Erynn Marshall, far left, instructs an old-time fiddle class in the Andy Griffith Playhouse during the retreat sponsored by the Surry Arts Council, which drew 65 registrants from a wide area including Canada, California, Baltimore, Brooklyn and elsewhere. About 50 of the students are women. Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones is pleased by the turnout for the first-ever retreat, which also included a special guest, Deputy Secretary Staci Meyer of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, whose 15-year-old daughter is attending the workshop.