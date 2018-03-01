SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man accused of robbing a pawn store has additional charges pending, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Department.

The Mount Airy Police Department arrested Donte Maurice Chambers, 45, of Old Brintle Street, Mount Airy, on Feb. 13 (see the story on Page 1 or online here).

He has a March 5 court date to face charges of larceny, common law robbery, four counts of larceny of a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

However, the Surry County court docket has Chambers scheduled two other days for charges filed against him.

On March 29, he faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, four counts of uttering forged instruments, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a firearm by a felon, identity theft, and felony conspiracy.

On April 10, he faces counts of felony larceny by removing/deactivating a theft-protection device and possession of stolen goods.

• Alexis Torres Garcia, 24, of Tesh Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 22 for failure to appear in court Feb. 7 on a charge of larceny. He was given a $500 secured bond and a March 21 court date.

• Keehln Renee Baity, 21, of Conway, South Carolina, was served a criminal summons in Dobson Feb. 23 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Jan. 17. She was given a court appearance later that day.

• Christopher Allen Russell, 49, of Ebeneezer Church Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Feb. 24 for failure to appear in court May 2017 in Carteret County on a charge of driving while license revoked and a warrant for obtaining property by false pretense dated Feb. 23 for Yadkin County. He was given a $5,000 bond and a March 12 court date for Beaufort and a $2,000 bond and an April 11 date in Yadkinville.

He also has an April 23 court date in Dobson for the charge of writing a worthless check.

• Joshua Shane Pulliam, 29, of Mayberry Avenue, was served an order for arrest Feb. 24 for failure to appear in court Jan. 29 on a count of assault on a female. He also was served warrants for first-degree trespassing, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, domestic criminal trespassing and simple assault. He was given a $6,500 secured bond and a March 8 court date.

• Jesse Lee Poindexter, 34, of Biscayne Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Feb. 25 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Feb. 13 for Stokes County. He was released on a written promise to appear in court April 16 in Danbury.

• Gregory Lee Duncan, 44, of Earl Joyce Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Feb. 25 for two counts of assault by pointing a gun and one count of injury to personal property, all dated that day. The victims are listed as Freddy Gray Jr. and Cindy Anderson of Mount Airy. Duncan was given no bond and a March 23 court date.

• Derrick Ray Simmons, 30, Junction Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 26 for the charge of becoming a habitual felon, dated Feb. 20. The report says he was released under the provisions of a previous bond.

According to the court docket, Simmons has a March 16 appearance for the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

On April 30, the charges are possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and VI drugs, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.

• Lawrence Lowell Scales, 51, of South Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 26 for the charge of becoming a habitual felon. The report says he was released under the provisions of a previous bond.

He will face this charge on April 30 when he also faces counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked (not impaired).

• Adrian Tyler West, 23, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 26 for failure to appear in court Feb. 16 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He also was served a warrant for a second charge of violating a restraining order, this one dated Feb. 25. The victim is listed as Amy Pike of Mount Airy. West was given a $4,000 bond and an April 6 court date for the older charge and a $1,000 bond and a March 9 date for the new charge.

• Dustin Aaron Wilson, 26, of Eades Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 27 for failure to appear in court Feb. 22 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $500 secured bond and a March 16 court date.

• Tanner Lee Easter, 28, of Canine Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant for assault on a female, dated that day. He was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and a March 27 court date.

• Justin Kerry Robertson, 24, of Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 28 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $600 cash bond and a March 28 court date.

• Kelley Shanta Woods, 39, of Branch Drive, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Feb. 28 for failure to appear in court Jan. 9, on a charge of larceny. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.

• Joshua Shaun Wiles, 33, of Apple Blossom Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Feb. 28 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $975 cash bond and a March 8 court date.