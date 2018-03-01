Armed robbery suspect arrested

Mount Airy police have announced the arrest of a city man in a recent strong-arm robbery case.

The incident occurred on Feb. 13 at Granite City Gold & Pawn at 1506 S. Main St., but neither it nor the arrest were reported by police until late Wednesday afternoon.

“Our investigators have been following up on the case, ensuring no one else was involved with our suspect,” Capt. Alan Freeman explained regarding the time lag.

The person charged was identified as Donta Maurice Chambers, 45, of Mount Airy, with no street address given.

City officers responded to a report of the strong-arm robbery about 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 13, with an employee of Granite City Gold & Pawn advising that a masked man had entered the business.

Strong-arm robbery generally relates to taking or stealing something from a person using force or threats, but without wielding a weapon.

“The subject did not use a weapon nor indicate to the store clerk that he had one,” Freeman added.

Police say the masked man stole an undisclosed sum of money, four handguns and jewelry.

The suspect left the business on foot. Officers located him walking near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Devon Drive and arrested the man without incident. The jewelry, handguns and money were recovered.

“Our officers’ fast response is why the subject was taken into custody so quickly,” Freeman mentioned.

Chambers is charged with common-law robbery, felonious larceny, four counts of larceny of a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

State records show previous convictions for Chambers on a lengthy list of charges including breaking and entering, safecracking, forgery and others.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Monday.

