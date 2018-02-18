Surry County Most Wanted

DOBSON — The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals for probation violations:

• Darren Andrew Dollyhigh, 37, white male, on probation for five counts larceny, breaking and entering, damage to property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Billy Donny-Ray Hipshire, 20, white male, on probation for two counts soliciting to commit felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

• Dustin Zachary Hull, 29, white male, on supervision for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Corey Jacob Hawks, 31, white male, on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at (336) 429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Todd Emerson Collins Jr., 37, white male, wanted for possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny, breaking/entering, injury to personal property, hit/run leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, and breaking/entering of a currency machine.

• Daniel C. McNeil, 50, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Mark G. Blackburn, 51, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.