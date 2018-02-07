Mount Airy Police Reports

• City officers’ response to a fight call led to a local man being arrested Sunday on a felony false-pretense charge and other offenses, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Upon being located at 1645 S. Main St., Christopher Anthony Bottoms, 47, of 458 Old Highway 601, was placed under arrest for outstanding charges including obtaining property by false pretense and two misdemeanors, larceny and possession of stolen property.

The offenses had been issued in Mount Airy on Jan. 24, with no other details listed. Bottoms was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on April 12.

• Also Sunday, a traffic stop on North Andy Griffith Parkway resulted in multiple charges against Bobbie Nicole Motley, 35, of 174 Cornelius Ave., including providing fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked, no insurance, revoked registration and an inspection violation. Motley is scheduled to be in District Court on April 20.

• Amanda Golding Barneycastle, 25, of 148 Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, was arrested on a series of charges including two felonies, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of methamphetamine, after a Jan. 19 traffic stop on Willow Street at West Elm Street. It involved a probable-cause search triggered by a police dog, Thor, who indicated the presence of narcotics in the 2006 Pontiac G6 Barneycastle was operating.

In addition, she is facing charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked and was found to the subject of an order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Iredell County which had been issued on Dec. 18. Barneycastle was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond with court appearances scheduled in both Iredell earlier this month and Dobson on Feb. 22.

• Justin Ray Poindexter, 30, of 123 Founders Lane, Dobson, is facing multiple chargess stemming from a Jan. 19 traffic stop on South Street at Rockford Street for displaying a fictitious license plate. A police dog provided a position indication on the 2003 Chevrolet Impala Poindexter was driving, leading to needles, burnt spoons and baggies being located in various places along with a partially used pill identified as Roxicodone.

In addition to the fictitious plate violation, Poindexter is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no insurance and failing to register the vehicle. His court date is April 23.