Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Nathan Daniel Cook, 31, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations, and is on supervision for felony burglary, felony larceny, 11 counts of felony embezzlement, 13 counts felony obtaining property by false pretense, and felony uttering forged instrument.

• Ashley Lynn McMillian, 36, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for resisting officer, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, larceny and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Yany Bombarle Herrera, 44, Hispanic male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a firearm by a felon, seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and larceny.

• Donnie Lee Danley, 45, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny, trespassing and shoplifting.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Joseph Odell Spencer, 44, white male, wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, failing to report a new address as a sex offender, and achieving the status of habitual felon.

• Jamie Charles Hawks, 37, white male, wanted for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and Schedule III controlled substances.

• Todd Emerson Collins Jr., 37, white male, wanted for possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking/entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering, and larceny.

• Jason William Johnson, 37, white male, wanted for obtaining property by false pretense.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.