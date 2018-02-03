Walkers remember fallen police officers

Walkers prepare to start their walk Saturday along the 1.5-mile route followed by Pilot Mountain Police Officers Glenn Branscome and Ralph East. On Feb. 3, 1969, the two officers were killed in a roadside confrontation behind East Surry after stopping the vehicle of a suspected robber. The annual walk honors their memory.

Branscome-East Memorial Walk participants make their way up a hill on U.S. 52 Bypass on their way to the site behind East Surry where the Pilot Mountain police officers were killed in 1969. Full coverage of the walk will be in The Pilot section of Wednesday’s Mount Airy News.