SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man who led cops on two different chases last year is back in custody after failing to show for a court appearance Jan. 8.

Melvin Shane Clodfelter, 32, of Cedar Gate Lane, was served an order for arrest Jan. 23 for failure to appear on a charge of becoming a habitual felon. He was given a $375,000 secured bond and an April 30 court date.

Last March, a pursuit through Lowgap went off the road into a field where two suspects allegedly tossed something out of a car window before the vehicle became stuck, according to the officers’ reports.

A man and woman left the car and fled. Deputy Dee Simms broke her lower left leg in the pursuit. The woman was caught; the man got away, but deputies saw him well enough to identify him as Clodfelter. The item allegedly tossed from the car was found to be a plastic bag containing 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, two methamphetamine pipes, 4.2 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

On June 1, city police almost caught Clodfelter.

Officers stopped a car with two men inside. They identified the passenger as J. Emory Tucker Hooker, then 20, of Claudville, Virginia, who was wanted on drug-related charges.

Hooker was removed from the car and secured, but while the officers were busy with that suspect, the driver believed to be Clodfelter escaped. That led to another car chase, but the suspect used traffic to escape.

On July 21, authorities finally caught Clodfelter in Elkin and gave him a $385,000 bond.

• On a related note, that passenger, J. Emory Tucker Hooker, 21, was served warrants Jan. 29 for driving left of center, speeding, reckless driving, driving while license revoked (not impaired), and resisting an officer, all dated Dec. 22. He was given a $4,500 secured bond and a Feb. 22 court date.

While in custody, however, the county added charges of conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and possession/selling/buying a firearm with an altered serial number. He was given a $120,000 secured bond and a Feb. 28 court date.

• Shauna Dene Porter, 36, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest Jan. 23 on charges of assault causing physical injury to an emergency person and probation violations, dated Dec. 12. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Feb. 26 court date.

• Reginald Edward Gillespie, 40, of Greenville, S.C., was served a warrant Jan. 23 charging him with felony larceny for the city of Elkin dated Oct. 20. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an April 6 court date.

• Travis Alan Hill, 56, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest Jan. 24 on a charge of becoming a habitual felon, dated Jan. 8. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 25 court date.

• James Richard McIntyre Jr., 23, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest Jan. 24 on a charge of driving while license revoked, not impaired, dated Nov. 2. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and Feb. 8 court date.