Mount Airy Police Reports

• A vehicle valued at $15,000, owned by Enterprise Leasing Co. on Rockford Street, was reported stolen Monday, according to Mount Airy Police Department records. The 2017 Hyundai Accent, white in color and bearing a Florida license tag, was taken by a known suspect earlier in January who failed to return the car. No arrest had been made at last report.

• Violations of hit and run and driving while impaired were issued Monday against Rusty Dale Farris, 33, of 1439 King Road, Westfield. After the alleged hit-and-run incident, Farris was located by police on North Andy Griffith Parkway near the Granite Town Center shopping area, behind the wheel of a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup with the engine running. Testing revealed him to have a blood-alcohol content of .21 percent, two and a half times the legal limit.

Farris was released under a $4,500 secured bond to appear in Surry District Court on March 26.

• A woman who allegedly committed a theft at Belk in Mayberry Mall and refused to stop for store loss-prevention personnel is facing a larceny violation as a result. After she left the store on Jan. 23, Nicole Lekeeya Witte, 23, of 241 Summit Drive, No. 1, was followed by a loss-prevention employee to McDonald’s nearby, where she was encountered by police investigating the crime.

This led to several articles of baby clothing allegedly taken from the store being found on the front seat of Witte’s vehicle. A Feb. 22 date was set for the case in District Court, with Witte also banned from Belk property.

• Codie Mackenzie Clement, 25, of 488 Old Buck Shoals Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 23 after police encountered her during a suspicious-person investigation at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street.

Clement allegedly dropped a quantity of meth that subsequently was located by Officer J.M. Stevens. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for a March 29 appearance in District Court.

• A license plate, number FD76075, was discovered missing from a vehicle at Mount Airy Toyota and Scion on North Andy Griffith Parkway on Jan. 23.

• A motorcycle helmet was stolen on Jan. 3 by a known individual who took the property from a parking area at 1810 Westfield Road, the address for the D & J Galaxy grocery store. The victim of the theft is Steven Emmanueal Lawson, a resident of Oklahoma Lane who is employed at the business.