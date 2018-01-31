Pilot Mountain police reports

The following reports were filed by the Pilot Mountain Police Department in recent weeks:

• A citation was issued to Kailey Taylor, Westfield, on Jan. 22, charging her with driving while driver’s license is revoked.

• A citation was issued to Ryan Scott Forrest, Pinnacle, on Jan. 22, charging him with driving without displaying a current inspection certificate and registration plate.

• A citation was issued to Ryan Scott Forrest, Pinnacle, on Jan. 22, charging him with driving a vehicle without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by G.S. 20-313 and without being licensed as a driver.

• A traffic stop on Jan. 22 at N. Key St. and 2nd St. yielded three citations and an arrest. Juan Castillo Ochoa, Mount Airy, was issued a citation charging him failure to stop at a stop sign and not having vehicle inspection. A second citation was issued for a fictitious registration plate on a vehicle required to be registered. A third citation charged Ochoa with operating a vehicle without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by G.S. 20-313 and driving while driver’s license was revoked. Ochoa was arrested on three counts of failure to appear in Surry County courts, and placed under $300 cash bond.

• A citation was issued to Joseph Aaron Haynes, Dobson, on Jan. 24, charging him with operating a vehicle without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by G.S. 20-313.

• An incident/investigation report filed on Jan. 25 alleging possession of a stolen motor vehicle by renting a U-Haul truck and not returning it. The report values the Ford E450 20-foot box truck at $40,000.

• A citation was issued to Shayne Dakota White, Elkin, on Jan. 25, charging him with driving while driver’s license is revoked.

• An incident/investigation report filed on Jan. 25 alleges larceny by taking a trash can from a residence on Butler Street. The green recycle container was valued at $130.

• An incident/investigation report filed on Jan. 25 alleges second-degree trespass by being on property on S. Key Street when banned. An accompanying arrest report charges Michael Odell Joyce with second-degree trespass. He was released on written promise to appear in Surry County court.

• A Department of Motor Vehicles report filed on Jan. 26 reports a collision on S. Key Street between Early Lee Mathies, Pilot Mountain, driving a 2006 Chevy, and Tiffany Heath Bledsoe, Siloam, driving a 2012 Kia. Estimated damage to the Kia was $3,500 and to the Kia was $5,000.

• A citation was issued to Christopher William Fosner, Pilot Mountain, 0n Jan. 25, charging him with with not having a current vehicle inspection and displaying an expired registration plate.

• A citation was issued to Crystal Blevins Inscore, Pilot Mountain, on Jan. 26, charging her with operating a vehicle without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by G.S. 20-313 and driving while license is revoked.

• A citation was issued to Ethan Hunter Cummings, Ararat, on Jan. 27, charging him with traveling at a speed of 52 mph in a 35 mph zone.

• A citation was issued on Jan. 16 charging Elijah Russell Sams, Pilot Mountain, with not having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by G.S.20-313.