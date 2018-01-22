Posted on by

Meadowview takes Mathcounts title

Central Middle School’s Mathcounts team members are, front, from left, Brooke Atkins, Sierra Crabb, Jennifer Vega, and Betsy Perez-Martin; back, Mercedes Lara, Abigail Garza, Aubrey Southern, and Taylor Peele.


Gentry Middle School’s Mathcounts team members are, from left, Nathan Lattimore, Piper Angel, Zach Cain, Luis Cabrera, Mariana Ramos, and Lydia Cabrera.


Meadowview Magnet School’s entire Mathcounts team is pictured here. Photographed are, front row, from left, coach Judea Tarn, Bryan Morrison, Max Barnard, Jacey Ward, Kaylee Hall, Austin Cave; back row, Will Banfield, Colby Mitchell, Jacob Mills, Daniel Morrison, and coach Holli Hudson.


Meadowview Magnet Middle School’s winning team members are, from left, Colby Mitchell, Kaylee Hall, Austin Cave, and Will Banfield.


Recently selected middle school students from Surry Central Middle, Gentry Middle, and Meadowview Magnet Middle participated in the Surry County Mathcounts competition. Throughout the competition, students competed in sprint rounds, target rounds, team rounds, and countdown rounds. ‘

Meadowview Magnet swept the competition. Their awards included the Countdown championship and the Overall championship.

Mathcounts is a national math enrichment, coaching and competition program that promotes middle school mathematics achievement in every U.S. state and territory.

Schools select students to compete individually or as part of a team in one of the more than 500 written and oral competitions held nationwide. Top students advance to the state, and ultimately, national level. Mathcounts challenges students’ math skills, develops their self-confidence and rewards them for their achievements.

“We are very proud of all students and coaches who worked to prepare and participate in the annual Mathcounts competition,” said Dr. Jill Reinhardt, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Surry County school system. “As we prepare students for careers, skills gained from critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration are essential for success. We applaud all teams and coaches for their hard work and dedication.”

Lou DiGioia, executive director of the Mathcounts Foundation, said the program helps to foster interest in math, which she believes is important.

“Mathematics continues to invigorate and deliver innovative advances to our culture and society,” she said.

The Regional Competition will be held Feb. 10 at Wake Forest University.

