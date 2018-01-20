Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals wanted for probation violations:

• Lori Carlena Church, 34, white female, on probation for two counts assault and battery, simple assault, injury to property, breaking and entering, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Melissa Ann Beverly, 33, white female, on probation for two counts of felony possession Schedule II drug, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and four counts of violating school attendance laws.

• Jonathan Michael Negley, 23, white male, on probation for possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts larceny, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Samuel Davis Holder, 40, white male, on probation for three counts of reconnecting utilities.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• David Atkins, 30, white male, wanted for sex-offender failing register change of address.

• Savannah Pettitt, 22, white female, wanted for failing to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

• Jason W. Hill, 35, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Amanda S. Harmon, 35, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.