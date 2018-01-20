Carroll supports naming U.S. 52 Veterans Memorial Highway

U.S. 52 — at least the portion that runs through Carroll County, Virginia, may soon be named Veterans Memorial Highway.

The county’s board of supervisors unanimously passed a resolution supporting the change for the road, which runs from the North Carolina-Virginia border, just north of Mount Airy, through Cana, Virginia, and then on to the Wythe County border in the north.

The vote came as a result of efforts of Clyde Easter, a Carroll County native who is a veteran of World War II and Anzio Beachhead. Easter served with the Third Infantry Division in Europe. He was wounded twice on the Anzio Beachhead and is a recipient of The Purple Heart and an Oak Leaf Cluster. He is a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1115 in Hillsville.

Carroll County Administrator Steven Truitt brought the resolution before the board of supervisors recently. Truitt said he has gone through all the background work with the Virginia Department of Transportation and received estimates for three road signs in each direction proclaiming the stretch of road as Veterans Memorial Highway.

“They said it would be somewhere in the $2,500 or $3,000 range. Mr. Easter said either he personally or the VFW will pay for that,” Truitt said. “We have to say we are willing to do it as part of the resolution. This is part of VDOT’s resolution to give the ceremonial name to that stretch of road. What you would be doing today is passing that resolution, which is the first step in the process.”

The resolution notes that every citizen of Carroll County has responsibilities as a citizen of the Republic and of the Commonwealth and that Virginia’s veterans exemplify the fulfillment of these civic responsibilities by their service and sacrifices in the cause of freedom.

Supervisor Bob Martin said if you go into West Virginia, almost all roads and bridges are named for a World War II veteran.

“Everything has a name and a sign and it is very impressive. For that reason, I will move that the county authorize the passing of this resolution,” Martin said. “I think it needs to be done and it will be there when we are all gone.”

Supervisor Rex Hill seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

World War II and Anzio Beachhead veteran Clyde Easter is leading the effort to rename U.S. 52 in Carroll County as Veterans Memorial Highway. The board recently passed a resolution asking the Virginia Department of Transportation to institute the change. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_TCN040517VeteransHighway.jpg World War II and Anzio Beachhead veteran Clyde Easter is leading the effort to rename U.S. 52 in Carroll County as Veterans Memorial Highway. The board recently passed a resolution asking the Virginia Department of Transportation to institute the change. File photo