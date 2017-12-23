Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Alan David Theimer, 55, of Snow Hill Drive, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 12 for failure to appear in court Nov. 2. The charges are driving with no car insurance and driving with a revoked/suspended tag. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 8 court date.

According to the N.C. Court System website, Theimer is also supposed to be in court in Brunswick County that day for a charge of driving while impaired.

Then he has a Surry Superior Court date on Jan. 22 on a charge of driving while impaired, failing to stay in his lane, driving with no car insurance and driving with a revoked/suspended tag.

• Rhonda Lynn Taylor, 57, of King, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Dec. 12 for failure to appear in court Nov. 20 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

• Shianna Jane Bowling, 34, of Watson Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Dec. 12 on a charge of first-degree trespassing. The complainant is Tim Draughn, one of the apartment residents at that address. She was given a Jan. 5 court date.

She also has a Jan. 11 court appearance for charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, and second-degree trespassing.

• Devin Neal Burchette, 30, of Bullington Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Dec. 13 for failure to appear in court Dec. 4 on a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 31 court date.

• Zachery W. Hodges, 23, of Grassy Knoll Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 13 on a charge of nonsupport of a child. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Johnny Christopher Hall, 41, High Cotton Trail, Elkin, was served a warrant Dec. 15 on a charge of violating a domestic violence restraining order, dated Dec. 2. The victim is listed as Julie Ann Irby of Mount Airy. He was given a court appearance later that day.

• Charles Edgar Mullins, 57, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served a warrant Dec. 15 at the magistrate’s office for failure to appear in court Dec. 6 on a charge of larceny. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 28 court date.

• Sara Meagan Davis, 27, of White Pine Country Club Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 17 on a charge of second-degree trespassing, dated Nov. 27. The complainant is Rico Eads, whose given address is the same as Walmart of Mount Airy.

• Anastasia Lee Hawks, 21, of Cathedral Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 18 on a charge of second-degree trespassing, dated August 2014 in Alleghany County. She was given a $35 cash bond and a Jan. 23 court date in Sparta.