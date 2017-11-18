‘Antiques on Parade’ yields surprises

DOBSON — “Then you get the Roadshow to sell it.”

Those were the words from Todd Leinbach, of Leinbach Auction and Realty in Clemmons. He made his comments Thursday when the group of regional antiques experts at Surry Historical Society’s Antiques on Parade event assigned a significantly lower value to an item than the same item had received on the popular show, “Antiques Roadshow” three years ago.

The item, a Shelton sister basket brought in by Jane Snow, was valued Thursday at $1,000, maybe even $1,500. The experts felt it deserved a premium because of its large size, and despite having a damaged bottom, which one expert attributed to possibly having been nailed to a wall at some point in its past.

Snow then revealed that she had previously taken the basket to be appraised by the popular television show and received the higher valuation, prompting Leinbach’s response.

“Antiques on Parade” was the big draw to Surry County Historical Society’s annual meeting and silent auction held at the Shelton-Badgett NC Center for Viticulture and Enology on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson. The event brought in more experienced members and new members, as well as people who had never attended a Historical Society event.

Before and after the catered dinner was served, four regional experts offered their opinions on items brought in for evaluation, Larry Laster, of Laster’s Fine Art and Antiques, Winston-Salem; Todd Leinbach, Leinbach Auction and Realty, Clemmons; Mike Hutchens, Hutchens Realty and Auction, Dobson; and Walter White, Days Gone By Antiques, Dobson.

Dr. Annette Ayers, president of the Surry Historical Society, estimated that more than 35 items were brought in to be appraised. The big winner of the night was a salesman’s sample of a gas pump, a small replica of the actual item. It was valued at a minimum of $15,000, and possibly much, much higher.

“They think it could be one-of-a-kind,” said Ayers. “The value could be triple.”

Another high-ticket item was a Baroque oil painting, attributed to 17th-century artist Carlo Dolci. “It’s worth some money if it is,” said Laster. Laster felt the painting, a small Madonna, had likely been cut down from a larger composition. He explained that happened sometimes when a painting was damaged.

The painting belonged to Anne Webb, who said that it came from her cousin, Ken Boone, who was an organist for some big churches in Atlanta. Webb said that Boone traveled with his choir to Europe every other year, where they traveled around.

Laster said a precise appraisal would require testing, but on first examination, he said it was worth $2,000 to $8,000. And possibly much more, if removed from the frame for a thorough examination.

The historical society had a similar event in 2015, said Ayers, and it was very well received. “It’s very exciting to look at other people’s treasures,” said Ayers.

Ayers attributes the good attendance at the event, both this year and in 2015, to the fact that “everybody has that one treasure and they have always wondered how much it’s worth.” She anticipates the historical society will hold the event again next year.

At the Society’s brief business meeting, David Crawford stepped down as treasurer after a long tenure. He was replaced by Mary Cowles. All of the other officers remained for another term. Mecca Lowe joined the board to fill the vacancy created by Crawford’s departure.

Surry Historical Society welcomes new members and volunteers. For information on upcoming activities or membership information, ‘like’ their Facebook page, Surry County Historical Society or check out their website www.surryhistoricalsociety.org where a membership form can be downloaded and mailed in.

