Fall weather full of contrasts

Recent weather conditions in Mount Airy have been a study in contrasts — unusually hot days in one month and just the opposite in another, but one constant has been above-average precipitation.

As of Oct. 31, it’s 25.8 percent above normal for 2017 as a whole — amounting specifically to 10.07 inches more precipitation than this area normally receives the first 10 months of the year, according to an F.G. Doggett Water Plant breakdown.

October played a large role in that, according to reports from the plant, Mount Airy’s official weather-monitoring station.

Last month’s rain output totaled 6.96 inches, more than double the local average for October of 3.46 inches. The largest amount recorded for a single day was a whopping 2.54 inches on Oct. 9, which is more than some entire months. Overall, October had 10 days with measurable precipitation.

September lagged in the rainfall category, with a monthly total of 3.28 inches — just below the local average for that month, 3.90 inches. The largest amount came on Sept. 6 — 1.04 inches — with eight days of measurable rainfall in all.

For the year, through October, Mount Airy received 49.09 inches of precipitation, dwarfing the average annual rainfall for that period locally of 39.02 inches.

Topsy-turvy temps

The strange part of the past two months has occurred in the mercury department. The maximum temperature during October, for example — a balmy 88 degrees on Oct. 12 — broke the previous record high for that date of 86, set in 2010. Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

Truer to form for a fall month, October’s low reading of 32 degrees occurred on Oct. 31.

Meanwhile, in September, a period when relatively higher temps might be expected due to most of that month occurring during the summer season, colder-than-normal conditions prevailed instead.

The high reading for September, 90 degrees late in the month — on the 28th — was only two degrees above October’s high. September’s lowest temperature of 44 degrees was noted on three different days, Sept. 8 and 10-11.

Temperatures averaged 66.2 degrees in September, almost two degrees less than the usual monthly average of 68.1.

Then in October, a slightly warmer temperature average emerged, 59 degrees, compared to the usual 58.8.

Last month included one day with frost and six days of fog, with no frost and two foggy days reported for September.