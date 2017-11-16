I-74 accident results in fatality

A Mecklenburg County man died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 74 eastbound in the Red Brush area.

Reported killed in the accident was Hector Vargas, 41, of Cornelius.

The accident involved a small, four-door sedan colliding with the rear of a United Parcel Service tractor-trailer, according to John Shelton, Surry County coroner and emergency services director.

Emergency Medical Service paramedics arrived on the scene of the accident, near the Red Brush exit and the 11-mile marker on I-74 East, at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, and pronounced Vargas to be deceased at 8:56 a.m., according to Shelton.

The UPS semi was in the lefthand lane and had slowed down upon entering a construction zone. The truck had actually come to a complete stop before the car struck the trailer, Shelton said the UPS driver had explained.

Shelton said that it appeared that Vargas drove into the back of the UPS trailer, then the 2014 Honda Civic continued up underneath the cargo portion of the trailer.

Sgt. Mitch Whitener, N.C. Highway Patrol, was the supervising officer at the scene, and identified Vargas as the driver of the Civic.

Whitener identified the driver of the UPS truck as Marcus Hylton, of Eden. Hylton was not injured. The truck required no wrecker and was able to be driven from the scene.

Piecing together details of the accident and the victim, Shelton said that Vargas was affiliated with N.C. Foam in Mount Airy.

Officials could hypothesize that Vargas had traveled north on I-77 from his home in Cornelius, a city on the east side of Lake Norman. He might then have turned onto the I-74 connector headed for U.S. 601 and then Carter Street for N.C.F.I.

The accident is still under investigation.

By Bill Colvard and Jeff Linville

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

