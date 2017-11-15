Team-up leads to B&E arrest

DOBSON — The sheriff’s offices of Surry County and Alleghany County teamed up to catch a thief in the Thurmond community recently.

Earlier this month, Alleghany authorities investigating stolen merchandise found evidence that directed officers to Surry County.

Teaming up, officers from both departments performed a raid and arrested Justin Claude Harris, 28.

According to Surry Sheriff Jimmy Combs, Alleghany was working a break-in case from the Roaring Gap community. Working with Surry’s Criminal Investigations Division, the two agencies found enough probable cause to get a search warrant for 949 H.G. Lewis Rd, Thurmond.

Officers executed the search on Nov. 10 and took possession of several items matching the description of what was stolen. Since the search, the sheriff’s office has confirmed that these were the stolen goods, which included various tools and horse equipment. The estimated value of the items was $1,700.

This resulted in a charge of felony possession of stolen property.

During the search, deputies also found three firearms.

In May and August of 2011, Harris was convicted of 18 counts of larceny and felony obtaining property by false pretense. Therefore, with the seizure of the three weapons, Harris was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mr. Harris was transported to the Surry County Detention Center after receiving a $2,000 secured bond.

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

