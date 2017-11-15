Legal costs balloon for Spencer’s project

When Mount Airy officials contracted with a Charlotte attorney in April 2016 to help them facilitate the redevelopment of former industrial property downtown, the anticipated cost of his services was estimated at $37,500.

More than 19 months later, that expense to the city for the Spencer’s project has exceeded $100,000 – and counting – with the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners poised to take action tonight to allocate another $60,000 to the total.

Mayor David Rowe chalked that up Wednesday to the cost of the legal services being underestimated when the contract was inked with DeWitt F. “Mac” McCarley of the Parker-Poe law firm in the Queen City. McCarley is a recognized redevelopment expert who has handled 20 to 25 such projects in a public sector capacity.

The pact forged in April 2016 called for McCarley to be paid for his services to this city at the rate of $375 per hour and the municipality to be billed monthly.

At that time, Mayor Rowe said the attorney estimated that his role in the Spencer’s redevelopment would require 100 hours of work.

However, in a Nov. 13 memo to the commissioners and mayor, City Manager Barbara Jones reported that Mount Airy had paid McCarley’s legal firm $101,002 to date and has an unpaid invoice of $15,164, bringing the total to $116,166 so far.

Jones added in the memo that it is estimated another $50,000 worth of legal services will be required to complete the Spencer’s project, based on information provided by McCarley.

One of the items on the agenda during their meeting today at 7 p.m. will involve the city commissioners considering a budget amendment of $60,000 to cover the existing invoice and future legal services.

Many “moving pieces” blamed

In explaining why the anticipated cost has ballooned from $37,500 to more than $160,000, the mayor said Wednesday that it was a matter of “billable hours” by McCarley accumulating during the course of the project which were unexpected.

“It’s taken more time than he anticipated and we anticipated,” Rowe said.

He attributed the additional time to having to deal with a lot of “moving pieces.”

That has included working meticulously with three developers proposing to transform portions of the Spencer’s property into a four-star hotel/banquet center, upscale apartments and a third project combining manufacturing space with a performing arts center.

The developer proposing the latter component recently withdrew from the project, leaving two now involved.

When asked if any moving piece in particular has contributed to the extra time, and funding, being needed for the Spencer’s redevelopment, the mayor replied, “How about all of the above?”

Officials have said all along that transforming old textile facilities for new uses is a complicated and lengthy process.

“But we’re making progress,” Rowe added Wednesday.

Mount Airy officials have said that any funding expended from city coffers — for legal, pre-development and other expenses — will be recouped through increased property tax revenues when the projects reach fruition.

In 2014, the municipality paid $105,000 for the sprawling Spencer’s complex where the manufacture of infant and children’s apparel ceased in 2007. It contains more 20 buildings altogether, spread over 10 acres.

A seven-member redevelopment commission subsequently was formed to spearhead revitalization of the property. But the commissioners dissolved that group in January 2016 after it refused to alter plans that encompassed nearby private property, including several thriving businesses, rather than just the Spencer’s site as they had directed.

This left the redevelopment task to the mayor and other city officials who subsequently enlisted the services of the Charlotte law firm to aid the process.

It was selected after other entities were considered for that role, including the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill. Cost factors figured into the eventual decision, including avoiding a requirement for the city to pay a $50,000 flat fee to the Chapel Hill organization, plus other expenses later.

When the contract with McCarley was approved in 2016, Mayor Rowe said that based on estimates at the time, using his services would be cheaper overall than what was proposed by the UNC School of Government.

The front of the Spencer's complex is pictured in August.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

