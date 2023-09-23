Greenway grand opening planned Monday

By Tom Joyce
Interim City Manager Darren Lewis is pictured earlier this year at the site where a new greenway section would be constructed. The project dates to Lewis’ previous tenure in the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Department when much preparation for it took place.

Years of planning and development will reach fruition Monday when a new section of the Granite City Greenway officially is welcomed into Mount Airy’s family of recreational facilities.

The grand opening for the Ararat River North Extension of the greenway is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Riverside Park, to feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Officials including Mayor Jon Cawley, Interim City Manager Darren Lewis and Peter Raymer, Mount Airy’s parks and recreation director, are expected to speak at the event that will be “very casual,” according to a City Hall spokeswoman.

The Ararat River North Extension has been in the works since 2016, covering a time when Lewis served as assistant parks and recreation director, and later director, being involved in laying much of the groundwork for the new link.

It has lengthened the city’s greenway footprint another 1.3 miles north from its longtime ending point in Riverside Park.

The new leg stretches to the area of SouthData Inc. on Technology Lane off Riverside Drive adjacent to the Ararat River, banks of which also were targeted for restoration as part of the trail construction effort.

With the official opening of the Ararat River North Extension, Mount Airy will have a total of nearly eight continuous miles of 10-foot-wide asphalt pathways looping most of the city. The greenway network is popular with walkers, runners and cyclists, and considered a major tourism draw for the area.

In addition to the new trail segment itself, fitness stations, signage, benches and picnic shelters were planned as part of the project.

Work on the $2.2 million extension began early this year after the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted last December to award the construction contract to North State Environmental, a company in Winston-Salem.

Funding for the project was provided by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (formerly known as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund), the state Department of Public Safety and the city government.

