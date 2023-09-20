Man struck, injured by late night gunfire

September 20, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

A local man was shot over the weekend, struck by a bullet fired into his home by an unknown assailant, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Dollyhite, 80, was hit by gunfire, but sheriff’s office officials would not release any additional information regarding where he was stuck or his condition. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of his injuries

According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, the office dispatched deputies to 426 Welcome Baptist Church Road, Mount Airy, around 10 p.m. on Sunday. When they, along with Mount Airy Police Department officers, arrived on the scene, they found Dollywhite suffering from the gunshot wound.

It was not clear from the statement if Dollywhite was a resident or visitor at the home. During the investigation, detectives determined that shots were fired into the occupied residence, striking the victim.

“This case is still an active investigation, and no other information will be released at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement. .