Police reports

• A Mount Airy man is facing charges including driving while impaired as the result of a traffic crash, according to city police reports.

David Alejandro Martinez, 25, of 681 Maple St., was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .19% — more than twice the .08% legal limit for getting behind the wheel — based on testing after the incident that police records indicate occurred in the 1300 block of West Pine Street last Thursday evening.

In addition to DWI, Martin was charged with having no operator’s license. He was slated to be in Surry District Court this past Monday.

• Tools and equipment valued at hundreds of dollars were stolen after a 2023 Silverado pickup was broken into at Hampton Inn on Rockford Street. The crime, discovered on Sept. 3, targeted safety harnesses, terminal boxes and multiple tool boxes containing miscellaneous wrenches.

Environmental Air Systems LLC of High Point is listed as a victim of the incident along with John David Moorefield of Trinity, an employee of the business.

• The break-in of a coin-operated device was discovered on Sept. 1 at South Main Sudz on Hamburg Street, with a vacuum machine listed as damaged.

• Items valued at $2,326 — including a moped — were stolen during a break-in discovered on Aug. 31 at Performance Window Tinting, located in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

In addition to the Lifan/Ferguson Adventure 200 moped, described as black in color, $1,000 in cash was taken along with a Sony 20-inch flat-screen television set and a tool bag. A metal garage door latch and lock were damaged to gain entry.

Guillermo Gabriel Garcia, who is associated with Performance Window Tinting, is listed as a victim of the crime along with the business.

• Christian Corey-Edward Martin, 45, of 725 Country Club Road, was charged with driving while impaired after a traffic crash on Fairway Lane the evening of Aug. 31.

Testing revealed Martin, operating a 2014 Volvo, to have a blood-alcohol content of .10%. He is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Oct. 30.