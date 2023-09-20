Cooper: Medicaid vote tied to casinos puts plan in jeopardy

Governor Roy Cooper give remarks at Cedar Ridge Elementary School in Lowgap on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Cooper was on hand to deliver supplies and honor Principal of the Year Donna Bledsoe. He made remarks on the state budget negotiations and the possible death of Medicaid expansion which he said has been tied to casinos; Cooper said the votes for expansion are “falling away.” (Photo: Hollie Lyons)

Gov. Roy Cooper offered comments on the current state of the budget negotiations when he was visiting Cedar Ridge Elementary School in Lowgap on Tuesday morning. He was there to deliver school supplies and honor Donna Bledsoe as the 2023 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.

Cooper, during his question and answer session, waded off the beaten trail from speaking on education and on to offering some off-the-cuff remarks regarding the delay in passing the state budget much of which, according to the governor, has been recently mired with behind-closed-door negotiations that risk throwing Medicaid expansion directly into the trashcan.

The governor said that expanding Medicaid, “Is one of the best things we can do to provide rural folks, working people who can’t afford health insurance, to get that health insurance and will help save rural hospitals. We have seen a number of them close, so we must put an emphasis on trying to get Medicaid expanded and we’re gonna’ find out in the next days if we can do that this session.”

The operative word Cooper used: if.

He allowed a flash of frustration to come through near the end of an answer, “Remember, we all agreed to it and shook hands, and we said enactment of the budget would trigger it. Now, in the budget they just rolled out they have taken that out and said, ‘Oh the budget no longer does it, you gotta’ approve casinos before it happens; it’s just wrong — on many levels.”

“I believe that every person should have health insurance in the richest country in the world. I mean, I think that there is something moral about that,” Cooper said Tuesday.

He said to envision, “When you have 1.2 million North Carolinians, many of whom are working hard and have two or three jobs, but their employer doesn’t provide health insurance — but they’re making too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to qualify for the federal subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.”

There are a lot of childcare workers and pre-K teachers, Cooper said, who may fall under that umbrella or anyone who has cobbled together several gig-jobs in the post COVID landscape that may pay the bills — but won’t help with health insurance in case of emergencies.

Cooper said that rural counties are going to feel the squeeze more than urban population centers and reminded all taxpayers, “(Medicaid expansion) doesn’t cost any state tax money. This money, 100% of it, comes from the federal government in taxes we have already paid that are also going to 39 or 40 other states that we are not getting. Why not just say one word: yes?”

To put it into dollars and cents, Cooper said, “Five hundred and twenty-one million, a month, every month that goes by that we don’t take it is money we have lost. That’s money going to come and provide health insurance for folks.”

He added that there are billions more the state is losing out on by refusing to opt-in to Medicaid expansion. “We would get a $1.6 billion signing bonus that we were going to use for mental health.”

“Now, they want to connect some back-room casino deal to all this, and the votes are just falling away. We may not be able to start Medicaid expansion because they want to connect casinos to it.”

“I think the way they have done this in a backroom deal is wrong, I don’t know what has happened,” Cooper admitted. “What I do think is wrong is connecting Medicaid expansion to casinos and watching it all go down — that is wrong, and that is what is we’re potentially going to see right now in the next few days.”