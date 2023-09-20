DAR leads Constitution Week salute

Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley appears with members of the local Jonathan Hunt Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Faye Haas, center, and Beth Martin, during the presentation of a city proclamation officially designating Constitution Week here, an observance spearheaded by the DAR.
Marion Venable, left, regent, and Faye Haas, vice regent, of the local Jonathan Hunt Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), appear with a Constitution Week display.
It lacks the fanfare surrounding other annual observances, but Constitution Week arguably is the most important of all — honoring a document continually guaranteeing every citizen fundamental rights and protection of life, liberty and property.
The special week now underway is being highlighted locally in a variety of ways through the efforts of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) members.
The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the DAR, Surry Community College and the DAR’s James Hunter Chapter (based in Madison) have partnered to prepare Constitution Week displays for the libraries in Surry and Yadkin counties.
Sydney Presa, president of the SCC Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, who has a double major in business administration and accounting, created the informative panels.
Plans for the local observance also included the ringing of chimes and bells Sunday on Constitution Day.
Municipal recognition
The observance additionally was acknowledged during a recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, when Mayor Jon Cawley offered thoughts on the famous document.
“I’m guessing that some of you do not know that Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week,” Cawley told the audience for the meeting that included a proclamation presentation highlighting that occasion.
Key dates are ingrained in the minds of Americans, such as that of Christmas, but Constitution Day and Week — not so much, Cawley indicated while recalling his own history in this regard.
“I was in the fifth grade before I knew that the Constitution was not signed on July 4, 1776,” the mayor recalled in reference to the date when the Declaration of Independence was inked instead.
“And I want to make sure that we recognize that Sept. 17, 2023 marks the 236th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States by the Constitutional Convention (in 1787).”
“Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gives us,” stated Marion Venable, who serves as regent of the Jonathan Hunt DAR chapter.
DAR leads the way
The significance of that occasion in 1787 is still remembered today largely thanks to the Daughters of the American Revolution, with two members of its local Jonathan Hunt Chapter, Faye Haas and Beth Martin, attending the recent council meeting.
Martin described the work of that organization, which was founded nationally more than 125 years ago to honor, recognize and perpetuate the history of America’s fight for independence.
DAR members, who number about 75 locally, can trace their direct bloodlines to patriots who either fought in the war or otherwise substantially aided the cause, Martin explained.
In addition, the DAR initiated the annual observance of Constitution Week in 1955, when it petitioned Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 each year to commemorate what it calls “this foundational document of national governance.”
The group urges all Americans to reflect on the Constitution this week.
The celebration’s goals are threefold:
• To encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787;
• Reminding the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life (guaranteeing such ideals as freedom of speech and religion);
• Emphasizing U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
The city proclamation encourages appropriate celebrations by citizens this week to mark the anniversary of the document and its principles by remembering that rights lost “may never be regained.”
“We are so proud DAR led the way in making Constitution Week an official commemoration and our members enthusiastically promote the celebration annually in communities across the country by erecting community displays, sponsoring municipal proclamations, ringing bells and staging programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance,” national DAR President General Pamela Rouse Wright said in a statement.
“We encourage all citizens to join us in celebrating this powerful document that is so important to American history and to reflect on the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present.”
The DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week, according to information from its national headquarters in Washington. The annual observance provides numerous opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the organization.
By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, the DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured the nation’s foundational liberties, its leaders say.
Multi-faceted activities
Martin, the local Daughters of the American Legion member, says the group promotes patriotism in other ways, including its service project this year, cleaning headstones of veterans as part of the mission of preserving history.
Additionally, it provides services to veterans including taking supplies and Christmas gifts to patients at the Veterans Affairs medical facility in Salisbury.
The group also is involved in educational efforts locally to instill patriotic understanding among young people through its annual DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest program, along with a junior essay contest.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, the DAR has 190,000 members in about 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign nations.
