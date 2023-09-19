Museum to host play, talk about Andy Griffith

September 19, 2023 John Peters News 0

Mayberry Days has arrived, and the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is getting in on the fun.

The play, “Andy Phones Home,” will debut at the museum on Saturday, Sept. 23.

“This play focuses on Andy’s family and their take on their son’s rising fame here in a small town,” officials at the museum said of the production. The show starts at 7 p.m. and has a $10 ticket charge. “We will also have drinks and concessions for sale before the show. Seating is limited so make sure to get your ticket in advance by calling or booking online,” the museum officials said.

That will be followed on Sunday with the museum kicking off its annual free History Talks series. Local historian Tom Perry will give a presentation entitled “Beyond Mayberry – Andy Griffith and Mount Airy.”

Perry is the author of a book about Griffith that is a collection of facts about Griffith’s time growing up in Mount Airy along with a collection of photos from Griffith’s life.

“He will be sharing many fascinating stories about Andy and his life here, and will even have copies of his book available,” museum officials said.

The museum also has the Andy Griffith exhibit on the second floor featuring photos of him in his school days, his instruments, and more.

Anyone with questions can contact the museum at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org, call 336-786-4478, or stop in at 301 N. Main St. For ticketed event information book online through our website www.northcarolinamuseum.org.