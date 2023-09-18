Voter registration event also providing photo ID

The Surry County Board of Elections will be holding a voter registration event at the Mount Airy Library, Tuesday, September 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents can register to vote and can have a free photo ID made so they will be in compliance with new state voter ID laws that have gone into effect.

The Surry County Board of Elections is hosting a voter registration event Tuesday at the Mount Airy Library from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 145 Rockford Street. The event happens to overlap with an all-day Open House event at the library.

At the elections board event they will be working to get residents registered to vote and will be able to print photo IDs. With the North Carolina Supreme Court overturning a previous ruling, photo identification will be a requirement in this state for the foreseeable future.

Huff said it seems appropriate that on National Voter Registration Day her office will be helping to register Surry County residents to vote.

She said the Surry County voter registration drive is open to anyone, even non-county residents who want or need to register. “If someone does not live in Surry County but is an unregistered NC resident they can still register to vote tomorrow, and we will send their registration to the county BOE office in which they reside.”

While the focus is to get county residents registered Huff explained, “Our goal is to process as many North Carolina voter photo ID’s ahead of the 2024 election.”

Everyone loves a driver’s license photo, it’s a proven fact, but Huff said having up to date photo ID will be useful at the polls as the voter ID laws will be in place for the first time when North Carolinians next hit the polls.

Huff said, “Many folks have a N.C. driver’s license, but if it is like mine, I look much different. We are hoping to get current photos in order to make the check-in process at the polls next year efficient.”

Surry County has no fall elections in 2023 and the voter ID changes will take effect with the primaries in 2024.

At Tuesday’s event at the Mount Airy Library anyone who needed to get registered will not need any documentation to fill out the forms but will need to know their social security number. There will be a photo ID printer on site that can process and print photo IDs within ten minutes per person.

“We are hoping to coordinate with other libraries in our county to make this available to most citizens before year’s end,” Huff said.

“Folks can get a voter ID on demand tomorrow as well as in our office every day, Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” she said. The Surry County Board of Elections office is located at 915 E. Atkins Street in Dobson.

“Being registered to vote is the first step in participating in elections – a key to freedom in American life; no matter what you believe or who you support, exercise your right to vote,” encouraged Huff.

She also encouraged folks to look into information about signing up to work the polls on election day, “We need many dependable, dedicated citizens to participate in trainings and election events next year.”

Seeing behind the curtain can take some of the mystery, and some of the myth, she said out of the elections process, “We encourage citizens to come see what the election process looks like in their county and what better way to see the process than to see government at work.”