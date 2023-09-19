David and the Giants to make Mayberry Days debut

September 19, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
David and the Giants will be performing this week in Mount Airy, in a 3 p.m. concert on Friday at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. (Promotional photo)

Keith Thibodeaux, who portrayed Johnny Paul Jason on “The Andy Griffith Show,” returns to Mayberry Days and will perform with his band, David and the Giants, at the Andy Griffith Playhouse on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.

Thibodeaux first came to national attention as the drum-playing son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz on the now classic “I Love Lucy show.” Hailed as a child prodigy, Thibodeaux started drumming at the age of 2 in Lafayette, Louisiana. His abilities led him to a national tour, a starring role as “Little Ricky Ricardo,” and various acting stints on television, including on The Andy Griffith Show, Route 66, The Shirley Temple Playhouse, Hazel, and many more. While attending the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, Thibodeaux joined and recorded with the then mainstream rock band David and the Giants.

Thibodeaux left the group after several years, but following his — and fellow band members — Christian conversion, the band regrouped under the same name and went on to become one of the nation’s top contemporary Christian music groups. As a drummer, singer, and songwriter for the Dove nominated “David and the Giants,” Thibodeaux toured extensively for 10 years in the United States, Canada, Jamaica, and England, recording nine albums before leaving the group in 1989 to pursue other interests.

Since 2016 David and the Giants has produced three additional albums: 40th Anniversary, Still Rockin’, and What Are You Waiting For? Keith has been featured in such publications as Newsweek, People, Saturday Evening Post, Modern Drummer, CCM, and Classic Drummer Magazine. He has also been a guest on NBC’s The Today Show, Entertainment Tonight, CBS’s Good Morning America, and The O’Reilly Show.

In January 1991, he joined his wife Kathy went with Ballet Magnificat! and in 1993, Thibodeaux became executive director. In addition to his current responsibilities at Ballet Magnificat!, Thibodeaux still finds time for drums and recording.

David and the Giants began as a rock band in 1963 in Laurel, Mississippi by the Huff brothers: David, Clayborn, and Rayborn. Along with Jerry Parker on drums, they toured the Southeast during the 1960s. In 1977, they switched to a Christian rock format. After 17 contemporary Christian rock albums over 20 years, the original band disbanded bringing what looked like an end to David and the Giants. The original band, David, his twin brothers, and Keith Thibodeaux have since started performing reunion concerts across the nation and abroad.

The show on Sept. 23 is set to begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $50 preferred and $40 orchestra and are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org