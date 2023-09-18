Mount Airy man faces 73 charges including rape, incest

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
Another case involving child-sex crimes was announced Monday from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office that follows closely on the heels of another such case that came to light last week.

In a statement Monday morning, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced that Jonah Isaac Brannock, 39, of 147 Old East Pine Street, Mount Airy, was arrested last week. He has been charged with 73 charges relating to sexual assault, incest, and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges may follow

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said, “These types of case are difficult and emotional on everyone involved.”

Brannock is facing 27 counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, 19 counts of first degree statutory sexual offense, and seven counts of statutory rape.

Brannock stands accused of sexual assault on his own biological children, of the 73 charges there are 19 counts of incest included along with one count of crime against nature.

Brannock is being charged with 19 counts of statutory sexual offense under two subsections. First for engaging in a sexual act with a person under the age of 15 when they are older than the victim by six years or more. These charges are considered Class B1 felony and can carry a minimum sentence of 144 months.

Under the second section he is being charged with a similar crime, but with different age definition, one count for sexual conduct with a person under age 15 and the defendant is more than four but less than six years older than the victim. Under this section, the crime is considered a Class C felony and sentencing guidelines suggest 44 – 182 months if convicted according to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network’s guidance on state penalties for sex crimes updated in April.

He is also charged with seven counts statutory rape of a child by an adult (C.S. 14.27.23) meaning intercourse with a child under the age of 13 by a person over the age of 18. This charge carries with it a sentence of no less than 300 months with satellite monitoring of their location to follow for life.

This is the second such local case recently coming to light, with Bobby Glidewell sitting in the Surry County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. He has been charged with first-degree statutory sex offense, crimes against nature, and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Details are still unclear but his association with local youth sports for many years has been an issue of concern to residents who want to know more about the scope of his crimes.

As was the case with the Glidewell case, local authorities said it takes cooperation between agencies to pull off complicated investigations that occasionally reach across jurisdictional lines.

The initial complaints in the Brannock case were registered with the Sheriff’s Office on July 28 and according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office statement the arrest of Brannock was the culmination of a month-long investigation conducted by the office’s Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Criminal Investigations Unity and Computer Crimes Unit.

Hiatt said, “The great working relationship between the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helps to bring closure in these types of investigations.”

Brannock is is being held at the Surry County Detention Center under an $11 million secured bond.

He is next scheduled to appear in Surry County District County on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Anyone concerned a child or adult is being abused or neglected should call Surry County Department of Social Services at 336-401-8800 to report concerns. If it is after normal business hours, contact Surry County Communications at 336-374-3000 and ask to speak to the on-call social worker.