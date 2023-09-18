Three concerts slated at Blackmon this week

Bands take the stage Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Envision will be on the stage at The Blackmon Amphitheatre on Tuesday in a show beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Promotional photo)
<p>The Embers will be on in concert at The Blackmon Amphitheatre on Wednesday in a show beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Promotional photo)</p>

<p>The Band of Oz will be on the stage at The Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday in a show beginning at 8 p.m. (Promotional photo)</p>

Mayberry Days brings plenty of friendly fun and activities to Mount Airy every year.

Among the events this year will be three nights of music and dancing at the Blackmon Amphitheatre with three concerts by bands among the most popular with local concert fans.

The music starts Tuesday with Envision, on Wednesday The Embers take the stage, and on Thursday the Band of Oz plays. The shows on Tuesday and Wednesday begin at 7:30 p.m., Thursday’s show starts at 8 p.m.

“Tuesday, Envision brings a stage show that is as exciting to watch as it is to dance to,” Surry Arts Council organizers said. “The band covers hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, all the way up to the contemporary sound of Today’s Top 40.”

The Embers return to Mount Airy on Wednesday. “Touring together since 1958, this band is credited with helping define the beach music genre,” concert organizers said. “Their beach music, combined with R&B and soul keeps guests up and dancing all night.”

Beach music continues on Thursday with Band of Oz. “This band is one of the most successful groups in the Southeast, performing over 200 shows a year. The band features a full horn section to total a dynamic eight-member group.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.