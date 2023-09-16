Police reports

September 16, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man ran up an $81 bar tab at a local business last Sunday only to leave without paying, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred at Soho Bar and Grill on Franklin Street, involving a known suspect. Despite that being the case, no charges had been filed at last report in the matter officially classified as the defrauding of an innkeeper.

• Matthew Antwon Scales, 30, listed as homeless, was charged with damage to real property on Sept. 8 after allegedly throwing a rock through a glass window of the Goin’ Postal building on West Pine Street.

The damage was put at $800 to the window of about 3 feet by 6 feet.

Scales was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 9.

• Herb’s Auto Sales LLC on North Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a break-in discovered on Sept. 7 which netted the theft of an undisclosed sum of money and a video surveillance camera valued at $60.

• Property valued at $440 was taken in a break-in discovered on Aug. 31 at the La Cumbia bar/nightclub building on West Pine Street.

Two tasers and the hard drive to a Night Owl security system were stolen along with DeWalt products including two electric drills, four battery chargers and six 20-volt batteries. A spool of wire also is listed as missing.