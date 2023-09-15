Historian to speak on Meshack Franklin

September 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A prominent North Carolina political figure from the distant past who hailed from Surry County continues to be a subject for discussion, as evidenced by an event planned Sunday.

A program on the life of Meshack Franklin will be presented at 3 p.m. by historian Rodney Pell, an expert on Franklin, a noted local, state and national political leader who contributed much to 19th-century culture and progress.

Appropriately, the event will be held at a place he once lived, the historic Edwards-Franklin House at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy. Also fittingly, Sept. 17 is Franklin’s birth date, with cake to be served during the program in honor of that occasion 251 years ago.

Sunday’s program is open to everyone, with admission free of charge. It will be hosted by the Surry County Historical Society, which owns the Edwards-Franklin House built in 1799.

It originally was occupied by Gideon Edwards, who constructed the house, later becoming the home of Meshack Franklin, Edwards’ son-in-law.

Franklin was born in 1772 in Surry County and died in 1839 after serving in Congress, the N.C. Senate and what was then known as the state House of Commons, the forerunner to the House of Representatives.

The Surry County Historical Society bought the Edwards-Franklin House in 1972 and restored the structure to its grandeur. The house features many unique architectural components.