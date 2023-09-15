Pilot Mountain downtown art project unveils dazzling designs

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
While the judges for the Paint-a-Hydrant kept their identities a secret, Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy said, “Their dedication to selecting the best designs for our town is undeniable.” Contest winners will be announced as part of The Pilot Artwalk which starts Saturday, at 1 p.m. on Depot Street in Pilot Mountain. (Submitted photo)
The excitement has built, and the time has arrived for Pilot Mountain’s Paint-A-Hydrant Design Reveal, which has been described as a highlight of The Pilot Artwalk, set to take place on September 16 at 1 p.m. on Depot Street in Pilot Mountain.

Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy said, “With nearly 30 exceptional designs submitted, the panel of judges had a challenging task ahead of them, spending about an hour meticulously deliberating over the submissions.”

Organizers and judges said that the diverse and creative designs that poured in from all the talented community members “truly showcased the artistic spirit that resides in Pilot Mountain.”

Submitting artists were from all over Surry County, with Kindy saying it was an all-ages affair and there were artists aged from 6 to 76 represented. The judges, who met on Thursday, September 7, found themselves engrossed in discussions as they carefully reviewed each submission.

The judges for the contest have chosen to remain anonymous, but Kindy said, “Their dedication to selecting the best designs for our town is undeniable.”

After careful consideration, the judges have selected the top 3 designs that will be awarded cash prizes. These winning designs will not only beautify downtown Pilot Mountain but also provide recognition to the talented artists behind them. Organizers said the awarding of cash prizes underscores a commitment to nurturing and celebrating the artistic talent within the community.

Along with the top three, event organizers said they are thrilled to announce that 14 additional designs have been selected to be part of the Paint-A-Hydrant Program. These chosen designs will contribute to the transformation of the downtown area as they span the entire length of Main Street – from bypass to bypass. “The participation of these artists will add vibrancy and character to our community, making it an even more inviting place to live and visit,” the event coordinators said.

In addition to the excitement of the award ceremony, Kindy also shared their perspective on why public art is crucial for downtown revitalization. She remarked, “Public art is an essential element in our efforts to revitalize downtown Pilot Mountain. It adds a unique character to our streets, draws visitors in, and fosters a sense of pride among our community members. These painted fire hydrants are not just functional; they are vibrant, eye-catching pieces of art that tell a story about our town’s creativity and vitality.”

Over the next two weeks, Pilot Mountain will be sharing the selected designs on their social media platforms, revealing a few designs each day. “This will give community members an exciting sneak peek into the incredible artwork that will soon adorn our downtown fire hydrants,” Kindy said.

“Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that the chosen designs will be officially uploaded to the Town’s website by September 30, providing easy access for all to view and appreciate,” she said.

For those eagerly awaiting the chance to bring these artistic visions to life, selected artists will be contacted during the first week of October with more information about the painting days for late fall 2023 to early spring 2024.

Kindy said that Pilot Mountain appreciates all the talented individuals who contributed to the project and invites everyone to join in a celebration of the creativity and talent of the community during Saturday’s Pilot Artwalk, “This event promises to be a fantastic showcase of our vibrant arts scene.”

For further information, please contact Jenny Kindy at 336-312-3024 or jkindy@pilotmountainnc.org , or visit their website at www.pilotmountainnc.org.