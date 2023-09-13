Mount Airy library is: ‘More than just books’

The new logo for the Northwestern Regional Library is seen. Since last winter the system has been working on new branding and marketing according to Mount Airy Branch Manager Rana Southern.
One of the Little Free Libraries is seen outside the Jones Resource Center. These libraries are stocked with books and reading material that are free of charge for anyone who may benefit from them. To make contributions to one of the libraries, bring donations to the library.
The Mount Airy Library will be opening its doors for an Open House event to be held all day Tuesday, September 19. They want to show off their new marketing campaign and logo
Southern said, “In an effort to make libraries more visible and to show that we are a system made up of thirteen different libraries in four counties we have worked with LinTaylor Marketing Group out of Winston Salem to develop a brand that unites all of our libraries.”
The new branding and logo have been in the works since last winter and after recommendations, the regional library system chose to work with LinTaylor Marketing Group. The funds to pay for the effort came from a non-recurring state aid grant, Southern explained.
Branding and messaging are common themes now with Pilot Mountain doing their own branding survey currently. A marketing campaign for a town may make more sense than one for a library but with more options than ever and more ways to find literature than in a bound book, Southern knows they must remind the public of the value of a brick-and-mortar library.
“We need to show our relevance and everything that we do. We are a service to all regardless of race, creed, financial standing. We help and serve everyone,” she said.
To that end, she said there are dual messages, “We have two tag lines: ‘We’re Here for You’ and ‘We’re More Than Just Books.’”
With e-readers and more books found online than ever before, the library wants to get in on the action and provide more ways to reach the written word. At an open house event coming Tuesday, September 19, one of the things Southern wants to show folks is ‘Libby.’
“Libby is an app that allows you to download e-books and audiobooks for free, with your library card. We can show everyone how to download the app and how to access it with your library card,” she said. Some folks may be interested in these services that do not already have a library card, so this may be the impetus they have been waiting for.
“We want people to know that libraries are still relevant and there is so much more to us than books,” she said. The library is more than a quiet place for reading with the stereotypical librarian shushing Southern said there is even more they can offer than the public is aware.
“We have had a 3-D printer for about five years. Patrons can submit an idea for printing and for a nominal fee, it can be printed. We have used it in the past to make decorations and prizes for contests. In the past we have printed out a dragon, dragon’s eggs that open, a lighthouse, and even a toothbrush holder for someone.”
She said they get some odd requests from time to time, but are flexible and adaptable by nature, “Sometimes we have people say, ‘I hate to make you do that…’ and we always tell them, ‘That is what we are here for.’”
“We are more than just books, we are service to the people of this community,” Southern said. While she is dedicated and working hard to better the services at the Mount Airy Library, her counterparts are doing the same at the dozen other locations of the Northwest Regional Library.
Outside of the thirteen branches, locally there are several Little Free Library boxes such as the one at Riverside Park or at the Jones Resource Center. To the casual observer, they may look like any other blessing box found in these parts but instead of pinto beans and tuna, they are stocked with reading materials.
Such soft touch endeavors may never make it into a marketing campaign but are a part of the library’s overall mission to spread knowledge. Southern explained the boxes were placed in memory of Chase Crossingham some time ago and are maintained by Jennifer Craddock and Robert Crossingham.
There are a lot of readers in these parts and Southern said the boxes do need restocking, “Most of the time donated books are brought to the library and Cindy Martin will come and choose books from those to stock the little libraries. That is something she and her husband love to do.”
With so many libraries in the Yadkin Valley, some may wonder why little local lending libraries may be needed. Southern said that answer is easy, “Little free libraries are needed to foster a love of reading.”
“Believe it or not, some kids do not get the chance to come to the library, so if they happen to be near a little free library, they can borrow one of those. And, if someone finds an author they like, they will be more likely to make a trip to the library to find more books by that author.”
That desire to seek out more would create a cumulative effect, a snowball of reading that gains speed as it travels – fueling minds in the process.
Southern said there is more to explore than ever at the Mount Airy Library and their sister locations and Tuesday’s Open House can give folks a chance to see what they have been missing.
There will be events and demonstrations on day on the including the Libby App, 3D printer, and genealogy resources. Find the full schedule online: www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl.
At the open house residents can sign up for a library card as September is library card sign-up month and it so happens that Tuesday is also National Voter Registration day; the library will be offering assistance with that as well.
There will be artwork on display from students at Tharrington and Jones Intermediate Schools and the Blue Bear Cafe will be on hand to provide light refreshments.
Southern hopes to see new faces on Tuesday and will show them, “There is so much more than books here at the Mount Airy Public Library. We are here for you.”