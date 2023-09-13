Final push for Pilot Mountain branding survey

September 13, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
Pilot Mountain provides a scenic backdrop for the town’s Main Street. Residents of the area have been invited to take part in a branding effort for the town that includes a survey which is closing out Friday, September 15. (Tourism Partnership of Surry County)

In an effort to build the town’s profile and tourism portfolio, the Town of Pilot Mountain has undertaken a branding effort to come up with ways to share themselves with the world.

There is still time to have a say and take part in the future marketing efforts for the Town of Pilot Mountain.

Jenny Kindy, Main Street Coordinator for Pilot Mountain, said that the more responses they get back to the survey the better the potential results could be. “We are thrilled to invite community members to be a part of the Pilot Mountain community branding project.”

The goal is to identify what residents, and those who work in Pilot Mountain, think is great about where they live and share that with the world.

“The Town of Pilot Mountain encourages the community to participate in its branding project by completing a survey by this Friday, September 15. The 10-minute community input survey is open to the public and covers topics around Pilot Mountain’s values, goals and current branding,” Kindy said.

Those not from this area will hear Pilot Mountain and think only one thing, and there is nothing wrong with that, Surry County loves the dome of Pilot Mountain and the outdoor opportunities that are found at Pilot Mountain State Park. However Kindy knows there is more to the town than just the park or trails; she also knows there can be no one better to sell Pilot Mountain to those who are not familiar than by those who know and love it best.

“We want to capture what the community values about Pilot Mountain, and this survey is a crucial step in that process. We’ve seen a positive response so far and would love to finish our survey with as much engagement as possible,” she said.

“Our community is what makes Pilot Mountain truly exceptional, and we’re eager to celebrate its one-of-a-kind identity. So, we’ve been diving deep into our community, gathering insights from dedicated employees, government officials, and key stakeholders. All that feedback will play a pivotal role in shaping the messaging and creative elements of this project.”

“Your input is invaluable,” Kindy said and noted the closing date has nearly arrived. “The survey closes on Friday, September 15, let’s come together and make our community shine even brighter.”

Residents, visitors and nearby community members can visit brandingpilotmountain.com or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/pilotmountaincws.