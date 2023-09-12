Police reports

September 11, 2023

• A Mount Airy man has been arrested for allegedly making harassing phone calls, according to city police reports.

Scott Anthony Thornton, 39, of 1424 Fancy Gap Road, was charged with that violation last Tuesday, with no other details listed.

Thornton was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is facing an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• Michael Lee Wright, 28, of 5382 W. Pine St., was arrested Wednesday night on outstanding warrants for arrest on charges of hit and run, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked, which had been filed through the Surry Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1.

Wright was encountered by city officers who were investigating a trespassing call at a location on West Street and found that he was wanted. Wright was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 17.

• Donna Logan Hunter, 62, of 130 Hunters Ranch Trail, Pilot Mountain, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods after an incident at Walmart on Aug. 31. The unspecified merchandise Hunter is alleged to have taken was returned to the store.

She was scheduled to be in District Court Monday.