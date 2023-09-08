Historic house open to public

September 8, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The group that owns the Historic Edwards-Franklin House, located at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy, is resuming its 2023 open house series to the public this weekend.

This will occur both today and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Edwards-Franklin House was constructed in 1799 and is considered the finest example of its architecture in the Piedmont. The house was constructed by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin.

It was bought in 1972 by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its grandeur. The structure features many unique architectural components.

Everyone is welcome to the free open house events.

“We hope the public will join us in learning about and touring this historic treasure,” Surry Historical Society President Dr. Annette Ayers urged.

She also provided a reminder about another upcoming event sponsored by the group.

On Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Edwards-Franklin House, local historian Rodney Pell will present a program on the “Life of Meshack Franklin,” a noted state and national political figure, on whom Pell is an expert.

Sept.17 is Franklin’s birthday and guests will be served birthday cake in celebration of that occasion during the free program at the place where he once resided.