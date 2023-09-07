Rezoning eyed for Habitat ReStore relocation

September 7, 2023
By Tom Joyce
Habitat for Humanity officials are seeking to relocate to this site on West Pine Street, a move contingent on rezoning approval by Mount Airy officials.

Local Habitat for Humanity facilities are on the move — or at least plans are in the works for that pending zoning action by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The board is expected to vote tonight to schedule a public hearing for the proposed rezoning of property at 440 and 446 W. Pine St. to facilitate the Habitat move.

It is being asked to change those properties’ present classification of M-1 (Industrial) to B-2 (General Business). General Business zones presently exist nearby across Franklin and Pine streets, city planners say.

The Greater Mount Airy Area Habitat for Humanity, including a ReStore retail component, is now located at 217 S. South St. near the West Pine Street intersection.

Its proposed new home base is just around the corner on West Pine, sitting alongside the site of the former Quality Mills/Koozies building that was razed last year.

The 440/446 W. Pine St. location presently is used by Amazing Grace Non-Denominational Ministries and Cooke Flooring, according to municipal government documents, and includes a brick building along with a vacant lot.

A local Habitat spokesman explained Wednesday that the organization, which was established in 1993 and recently launched work on its 54th house, will be able to own its office and ReStore facilities through the change.

Its present headquarters on South South Street is being rented.

The effort at hand is termed the ReStore Relocation, referring to the Habitat ReStore, a non-profit home improvement store and donation center. It sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and other items to help support Habitat for Humanity’s mission.

City documents state that Habitat officials are under contract with the owner of the 1.47-acre West Pine property, Chris Collins, to buy it, with the transaction contingent on the rezoning approval.

A public hearing is required as part of this process, to solicit citizen comments on the proposed zoning change.

The commissioners tonight will consider whether to set the hearing for Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. during their regular third-Thursday meeting this month.

No building removal at the West Pine Street location is planned in conjunction with the proposed relocation, according to city documents, which state that planned structural improvements to facilities now there will prevent a decline in their condition and value.

The Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the commissioners, was scheduled to review the rezoning request at a meeting Tuesday, with members of the city planning staff to share its formal recommendation during tonight’s session.

