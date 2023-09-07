Police reports

September 6, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was discovered stolen Monday as the result of a break-in at a local residence, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred at the home of Billy Jackson Ledford Jr. on Hunter Drive, where the 1996 Harley-Davidson Road King, valued at $8,000, was taken sometime between Friday and Monday nights.

It was described as black in color, bearing tag number 25THAVN.

• Greivi Omar Aranda Ruiz, 41, of 1312 Park Drive, was charged with driving while impaired last Friday after the investigation of a traffic collision that police records indicate occurred on Park Drive near Edgewood Drive involving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Ruiz.

Two malt liquor bottles were located in the passenger area of the vehicle, according to police. Ruiz was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 30 appearance in District Court.

• China Marie Welch, 29, of 155 Chapman Lane, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods Monday, stemming from an Aug. 27 incident in which she allegedly stole a pair of women’s shoes and a dress valued at $43 from Mayberry Market and Souvenirs on North Main Street downtown.

The merchandise was recovered and Welch is facing a Sept. 18 appearance in Surry District Court in addition to being banned from the store.