Mother of the arts?

The 60th Anniversary of the Piedmont Craftsmen Guild is on display now at the Mount Airy Museum or Regional History. Pictured here is the museum’s personal collection of Gypsy Ann George Hollingsworth. The exhibit will be on display until the end of October.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
A young Gypsy George circa 1920s.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
This Waterbug pattern cotton and wool coverlet woven by Gypsy Hollingsworth is part of the Piedmont Craftsmen exhibit at the Mount Airy Museum or Regional History.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Affectionate, caring, and teacher are all characteristics embodied in the legacy of Gypsy Ann George Hollinsworth. Gypsy was known as the “Mother of Arts” in neighboring Stokes County where she carved out a legacy, nurturing artists from the county and surrounding areas on her Walnut Cove plot of land.
The “Mother” entered this world on July 23, 1900, to Mary and Cebron George of Westfield. The small family created a life of simplicity with a stay-at-home mother and working father. Gypsy got her first taste of art by watching her aunt weave at her loom, sparking an interest in woven fabrics. Gypsy spent her teen years aspiring to become a schoolroom teacher, which she did at the age of 14, in 1914. Her brother Jack gave her such a hard time in the classroom that she decided teaching wasn’t for her and pledged to go into the world of medicine.
Gypsy studied medicine at the Martin Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Mount Airy. She graduated as a registered nurse and began her career working at the same hospital. This is where she met her future husband, Dr. “Bob” Robert E. Hollingsworth. Bob was 30 years Gypsy’s senior and had an already established practice in Mount Airy. At the age of 26, Gypsy married Bob under the stipulation that she would not have to do any of the cooking and cleaning, and she never had to.
Bob continued his practice, while Gypsy was allowed to follow her passions and begin volunteering for local 4-H clubs, Home Demonstration Services, and the Red Cross. After Bob’s death in 1953, Gypsy struggled to find her passion. One columnist wrote that “She loved him (Bob) so much that she could not forgive him his own death.” After his death she had their home in Mount Airy torn down and she moved to a plot of land she and her owned in Walnut Cove.
After visiting a weaving exhibit in the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C., and seeing the amazing traditional coverlets shown there, Gypsy’s love for textiles began to grow. Many said her skills far surpassed weavers with more time under their belts. Gypsy’s weaving techniques were not necessarily traditional, she would often use common items in her home instead of a traditional loom, such as bed posts.
Her homestead became a Mecca for craftspeople in the region. She relinquished an acre here and there to people wanting to hone their craft. Everyone from glassblowers to writers came to call Gypsy’s home their own. She continued to teach anyone who stopped by her craft, while also imparting natural knowhow in the process. During her later life, she worked with the Girl Scouts, 4-H, Sawtooth School of Arts, and the Stokes Arts Council. She also was a founding member of the Piedmont Craftsmen. Weaving came naturally to Gypsy or “Gyp” to her friends and she never stopped sharing that love.
When Gypsy passed she left everything in her estate already packaged up. Months prior to her death she gave away and bequeathed items to friends and relatives. It was said that she didn’t want to be a burden to anyone after she was gone. Her ashes were scattered in an unknown location and no funeral nor memorial was ever held.
Gypsy Ann George Hollingsworth was a gem to the weaving community and the larger arts community in the foothills. Her work can be seen in many private collections, Piedmont Craftsmen exhibits, and even the Smithsonian. Stop by the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History to see more of her artwork from collections there.
Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Mount Airy. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229.
