Mother of the arts?

Filling in gaps from industries that have left the area, tourism has grown to become one of the essential linchpins of Surry County’s economy. While it may be easy to point to the impact of the Andy Griffith economy on Mount Airy or the people who may visit Pilot Mountain because of the state park, Dobson officials have been working to find their own foothold in the tourism game.

To that end, the Dobson Tourism Development Authority and Surry County’s TDA both employ Travis Frye who was the former events coordinator for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. In that role he oversaw the Autumn Leaves Festival, one of Surry County’s biggest tourism draws.

After launching the first North Carolina Ground Steak Festival and promoting the Music at the Market concert series, Frye is preparing to for another first of its kind event in Dobson called Rock the Block, which will feature music, food, and spirits in downtown Dobson on Sept. 9.

“This is a first for us. So, we’re going to try and hopefully if we have good success, we’ll look to do it again next year,” Frye said.

The family friendly event is free to the public and Frye said folks may want to bring out their own lawn chair to sit in front of the amphitheater and maybe get in some dancing. “Bring chairs because we have a nice grassy area on a gentle plain.”

“I think it’s going to be a really great time and we hope people come. We’re going to do a ‘no rain’ dance and hopefully we won’t have any rain, but it’s that time of year. You just never know, but we’re hoping it will be nice and cool from about 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” Frye said.

Frye took over his dual role as tourism development coordinator for both Dobson and Surry County in March 2022 and since that time he has been hard at work creating events to bring more people to the area. “When I came in, they were looking to bring events to Dobson, to bring tourism to Dobson, because we have an untapped potential.”

“We want to bring people out and if this is a way to get people out of the hotels, or if they are coming for one thing like Mayberry, but they’re looking for something to do at nighttime then we’ll have music. A lot of the things we have been doing have been music-based.”

Rock the Block will be no exception and will feature two area favorites that Frye said, “really showcase our local talent.”

Taking the stage first will be Runaway Train from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. who Frye said brought such a crowd to a recent food truck event that he wanted them for Rock the Block as well. “These guys are great, and they do country and classic rock, music every generation can relate to.”

Following will be Craig Southern & Phoenixx from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Frye said, “Everyone knows Craig Southern so it will be a really good concert.”

A bluegrass fan himself, Frye said with Rock the Block, “I wanted to step outside of my comfort zone because we have so much diversity when it comes to music. So, if we can change it up, we’ll get a different audience, and we want to cater to everyone’s musical tastes.”

When he was envisioning the event, he thought had a dream of making it a big country music event, but the costs and coordination quickly showed him another path. “Looking at where we were going to have it, the infrastructure, and the costs associated – it was not economically reasonable or responsible to have it at this time.”

“So, what we decided to do was focus our attention on promoting within and promoting local. Maybe in the future it will be a larger country concert, but there were a few things pointing us in the direction of starting small and having a good quality event to build it from there.”

“This is all from the ground up, so we want to make sure we’re doing it right,” he said.

If his recent track history is any indication, Frye may be able to strike gold again quickly after the first Ground Steak Festival brought in more than 7,000 visitors to Dobson. “It seems like people are hungry and they like events in the town, so if that’s something we can do to bring in more business and create synergy that’s great.”

“It’s also creating a sense of energy in Dobson because we want this to be a destination for folks to come and enjoy themselves,” said Frye.

To fuel any dancing that may occur in front of the stage, food trucks will be on hand from BJ’s Fry Shack, Mermaids on the Go, Shikora Express on Wheels, The Chill Mobile, Liz’s Tacos, and Sunshine Lemonade & Tea.

Frye said that Shelton Vineyards, Haze Gray, and Midsummer Brewing will be set up in a cordoned off beer and wine garden by the Simpson Insurance shelter located near First Baptist Church.

He advised that to comply with the North Carolina ABC Commission regulations, the consumption of alcohol will be contained within the beer and wine garden and that photo identification and arm bands will be required.

“People can try out some beer and some wine, and it’s all local to our area,” Frye explained, “all here in beautiful Dobson.”

“That’s part of the reason we’re doing this, we want to highlight local companies and local musicians. The sponsors are from Dobson and the bands are local, so this is just a really good way to promote all the things that Dobson has to offer.”

Frye said that even though it is starting small, the event is going to be a fun evening for the whole family. “We are starting this small and seeing how it goes, but I think we can definitely Rock the Block.”