Workshop to help job seekers understand employment screening

A workshop being held this week is designed to help residents looking for work to understand background checks and what shows up on them. The effort is part of ongoing attempts by Surry County to help people who are in recovery from substance use disorder or who have been involved in the legal system regain their footing as they attempt to find work.
The Surry County Recovery Friendly Workplace Program and the Surry Economic Development Partnership are coordinating the class to help more people in this community who want to find work. It will be held at noon on Thursday at the Surry County Resource Center at 1218 State Street in Mount Airy.
Organizers said that for some a background screen may seem a foreign language and can be an intimidating obstacle for when looking for a job. However, knowing what may be on a background check can help set expectations for any applicant before they even consider applying for a job that interests them.
“I think knowing about what is on a background is important because there are different levels to a misdemeanor and felony based on the offense,” county Recovery to Work Business Advisor Emily Venable-Schiff said.
If a potential job candidate is attempting to re-enter the workforce after a period in the legal system, or is in recovery from substance use disorder, they may find the background check an obstacle they find so daunting that, they feel, it is not worth the time or effort to even try.
Blasting notions like these are just part of what the county’s Recovery to Work and Recovery Friendly Workplace Program are all about. Venable-Schiff said that having knicks and dings on a background report does not mean that all doors are closed to job seekers.
If anything, the participation of more than 40 local companies in the county’s Recovery to Work program signals that more doors are open than these job seekers may be aware.
“Everyone is employable, we have a lot of companies in Surry County willing to give second chances,” she said.
To aid in the effort of getting folks to work, Michael Barnes from Unique Background Solutions will lead this week’s seminar to help participants understand what is on that background check.
To many people that suggests only a criminal background check. However, depending on the type of industry an applicant is trying to enter, there may be information on that report about credit history or bankruptcy that can be crucial to the decision-making process.
Sadly, just as is the case with a credit report — not all items found in a background check may be valid. Those discrepancies can hurt a candidate looking for work or beyond such as in applying for credit or a rental application.
This week participants can learn how to read and understand their background reports to also mitigate a Fair Credit Reporting Act violation.
Venable-Schiff explained that the Fair Credit Reporting Act “Is a federal law that governs the background screening industry as well as the employers and consumers. There are no FCRA police, but there are plaintiff attorneys that know the law and will pounce on FCRA violations because the big cases typically become Class Action.”
Barnes is a subject matter expert in this area she said, “A lot of our companies use him to do background checks and drug screenings when hiring individuals that go through our program.”
“I have known Michael for years working through the EDP,” she said referring to her former role with the Surry County Economic Development Partnership prior to taking on her current role with the county.
“This is the first event like this,” Venable-Schiff said, adding that she is excited to help facilitate more events such as this in the future. While she does not yet know when the next will be, she is hoping to have one event per quarter. Future topics for those sessions will be selected by the companies participating in the seminar.
Programs such as this one fall under strategies outlined in the State of North Carolina’s 2021 First in Talent Plan. It called to increase labor force participation by removing barriers to employment. A specific tactic the state outlined to make that happen is to, “Improve employment opportunities for job seekers with criminal records.”
“The state must support individuals seeking to rebuild their lives through gainful employment once their incarceration ends… Efforts to make employers aware of the opportunities to hire both work release inmates and those re-entering the workforce after release should be expanded.”
Surry County is working with Surry EDP and local businesses to find opportunities to help get people back to work and get higher labor participation in this area. Venable-Schiff has been spreading the message about the benefits to employers and the community to help people get back to work and has grown participation in the Recovery to Work program dramatically since taking it over, according to county substance abuse recovery director Mark Willis.
Organizers invite those who are interested to attend in person with lunch to be provided; there will be an opportunity to attend virtually using Zoom. To find out more or and RSVP, contact Venable-Schiff at venable-schiffe@co.surry.nc.us.