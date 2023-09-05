Statewide school bus driver shortages prompt response

Gov. Roy Cooper talks to Adam Johnson of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill (left) last week in Charlotte to talk about bus driver shortages across the state. (Photo: Ann Doss Helms / WFAE)
The inability of school systems across the state to field enough school bus drivers has been a growing reason for concern in some counties and with officials in Raleigh.
Last week Gov. Roy Cooper announced an investment to help address the school bus driver shortage across the state. He announced $1 million in federal funding to enhance the NCDOT’s school bus driver training capacity.
“The shortage of school bus drivers is a serious concern for school districts, causes problems for families, and impacts student well-being and learning,” his office said.
“North Carolina desperately needs more school bus drivers and the way to get them is to pay them more and train them faster. If Legislative Republicans would do their jobs and pass a strong public education budget now, we could better attack this challenge. Until then these funds are important to help get our children to and from school reliably and safely,” he said.
While the issue is not as dire locally as in other parts of the state, there are some school routes without regular bus drivers.
Amy Samples, Director of Transportation for Surry County Schools said, “Currently, in SCS, we have four routes that are completely vacant and being covered by substitute drivers.”
“Within the three school systems in Surry County, we have multiple routes that are being covered by full-time employees such as teacher assistants and custodians who are driving bus routes outside of their normal employed roles. We would like to hire individuals to fill those routes as well,” she said.
“The process of obtaining a bus license can be laborious and time intensive. Any assistance that the governor could offer to those training potential drivers and in turn speed up the process without compromising the required certification for having certified drivers in place would be a tremendous help.”
Mark Byrd from Wilkes County Schools said that like other districts across the state, “Wilkes County Schools has struggled with the challenge of a shortage of bus drivers. We currently have 15 vacancies in our system of 22 schools.”
He said that producing solutions to getting students from point A to point B has been challenging and has required a lot of flexibility of other staff members. “During this time, teacher assistants, custodians and teachers who are licensed to drive are helping out until we find additional applicants.”
“We encourage anyone in the community who is willing to get a CDL to consider applying for these positions and joining the Wilkes County Schools family. This is a great opportunity for part time work, to be on the same schedule as your children, or a great opportunity for a college age student to earn some extra money,” Byrd said. “Anyone interested should contact our director of transportation, Mr. Eric Barker.”
Tracee McManus said in Elkin City Schools that they experienced a driver retirement and are still advertising for bus drivers. “We are in need of permanent dedicated drivers and substitute drivers.”
She said that as in Wilkes, some staff members are wearing multiple hats, “We are currently addressing the shortage by having our transportation coordinator, Phillip Chrismon drive routes when needed. There are also staff members in the district who have bus licenses for athletic purposes that we can call on in an emergency.”
In Yadkin County Schools Todd Martin reported that they are not seeing the same level of struggles that other systems in the state are encountering. “We are not struggling with a driver shortage at this time and have not since this past year.”
Some changes were made in Yadkin County he said that may have helped. “We went to a staggered start time for elementary and middle/high schools last year. Elementary begins at 7:30 a.m. and middle and high schools around 8:35 a.m. Our buses run elementary routes and then middle/high routes, and this has reduced the number of buses and drivers needed.”
When the year started Martin said they only needed one driver. “However, we had a couple of people who took the bus CDL training, and our plan is to have one of them take over the route. Where we need more help is with substitute bus drivers. We only have two subs at the moment, and when regular drivers are out, it can be difficult to cover those routes.”
Mount Airy City Schools’ Carrie Venable reported a similar situation locally with the need for more substitute drivers. “We have all the drivers we need at this time, but having substitute bus drivers is always a need.”
Over in Stokes County, Matt Tedder said their system has three positions posted but candidates are in the pipeline already, “I have candidates in bus class for all of them. We are fortunate that we have people slated for the positions.”
With the funding that was announced last week, the state will address one of the primary challenges identified by both school districts and DMV which is the extended time it takes to train newly hired bus drivers due to staffing shortages and an increased number of trainees.
In the budget that awaits approval, Cooper proposed $1 million in annual funding to hire ten new trainers statewide. He added pay raises for drivers, driver trainers, and retention incentives to keep both groups in place.
This new funding is a workaround from the governor to get something moving as his office said the governor is, “Faced with the continued failure of Republican legislators to pass a budget and address the school bus driver shortage.”
These funds will hire new trainers, give the raises and retention bonuses, and allow for the purchase of two dedicated training buses to increase training output without borrowing buses from districts to do so.
“By addressing one of the root causes of the school bus driver shortage, this investment aims to create a more robust and reliable public school transportation network for students across the state,” Cooper said.
“Every single county has this challenge right now of not having enough bus drivers,” Cooper said. “We need more trainers so that we can get more people through the system, get them out on the road, well trained and driving buses and getting our children to and from school.”
Cooper said while politicians debate the budget, this funding is needed now to add more drivers into the system so that students can focus on learning. He vowed last week, “We’re going to continue to work and push this General Assembly to pass the kind of budget that we need.”
Surry County will be holding a school bus driver training September 18 - 20 at the Surry County Government Service Center at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson. Contact Amy Samples at 336-386-8762 for info or Teresa King at 336-386-2811 to register.