What is Preparedness & Why is it Important to You?

September 5, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Surry County Health and Nutrition Center
All month the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center are sharing tips for Preparedness Month. Follow the QR code to download the SCHNC’s app.

September is National Preparedness Month, a time to sit down and think about all of the “what ifs?” when it comes to keeping your family safe during disasters, crises, and wide-scale emergencies. Preparedness doesn’t have to be scary, though. In fact, it’s a part of our everyday life and is the very thing that gets us through the toughest times that our community faces.

When we prepare for a disaster, we often think of it as “work” and many may find it stressful to take on or even think about. Consider this, however: would you rather know what to do now or in the middle of an emergency? Practicing Preparedness can actually reduce stress when disasters occur and lead to better results and experiences when a crisis happens. Most of all, having the things you need when emergencies arise means that you and your family are more likely to make it through a disaster without harm.

Over the course of this month, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center’s (SCHNC) Preparedness Team will continue to offer more information and tips about how you and your family can be prepared! You can also stay up-to-date on preparedness information and alerts through the SCHNC app. Search for “Surry Co Health & Nutrition” in the App Store or Google Play on your smart phone.