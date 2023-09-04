Police reports

September 4, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Two “customers” went on a shopping spree at Dollar General on Airport Road in recent days — only they didn’t pay for a basket full of numerous items they picked out, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime occurred on the evening of Aug. 27, when the unknown suspects amassed sleep, pain and cold medications; skin cream; “feminine” products; Sprite,; Dr. Pepper; an unspecified drink mix; bread; 13 Slim Jim packages; and a large haul ($15.50 worth) of Charmin toilet paper.

Altogether, the pair walked out of the store with merchandise valued at $63 without paying, police records state.

• Sierra Marie Hazelwood, 18, of 109 Hickory St., was arrested on multiple charges last Tuesday, including two counts of assault, one of communication threats and an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

The assault charges had been issued against Hazelwood on Aug. 25 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the communicating threats violation on June 12 via the same agency.

She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Sept. 18.