Sparks reappointed to appearance group

September 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A veteran member of the Mount Airy Appearance Commission will continue serving with that group due to recent action by the city council.

After Amy Sparks’ second term with the Appearance Commission expired earlier this summer, she expressed interest in remaining one of its members.

So during a meeting in August, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved a new three-year term for Sparks which will expire on June 30, 2026.

She was appointed for an initial three-year term in 2017, and reappointed for the same duration in 2020, to the group that spearheads various beautification projects around town.

This includes an awards program to recognize business and residential properties that are setting a good example for others through aesthetic or architectural excellence.

The Mount Airy Appearance Commission also sponsors a community tree-lighting program each Christmas, among other activities.