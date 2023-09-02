Police reports

September 2, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Jewelry items worth several thousand dollars were discovered stolen Monday from Belk in Mayberry Mall, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The felonious larceny targeted miscellaneous Belk Silverworks necklaces, listed as 70 in all and valued at $4,152. Price tags were removed from the merchandise before it was taken from the store.

• Thomas William Douglas Joyner, 39, of 1243 Brooklen Ave., was charged Tuesday with stealing two bicycles owned by local residents.

Joyner is accused of taking one of the bikes, a Roadmaster model valued at $200, on Aug. 20 from the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on Rockford Street, where its owner, Angel Omar Ortiz of Sparger Road, is employed.

The second theft targeted a Firenze GL5000 bicycle valued at $100, owned by Billy Spencer Freeman, a resident of McCreary Drive. It was stolen Monday from Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

Joyner was encountered at his residence by officers during a follow-up investigation of the two larcenies on Tuesday, when he subsequently admitted to the crimes and was found in possession of the missing property, police records add.

He was charged with two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods and held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond. Joyner is facing District Court appearances on Sept. 11 and Oct. 23.

• China Marie Welch, 29, of 155 Chapman Lane, was served with an outstanding warrant for a larceny charge after an Aug, 25 traffic stop on West Pine Street near McCargo Street.

Welch, a passenger in the vehicle, was identified as the subject of the warrant that had been filed on Aug. 23 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with a member of the Elkin Police Department listed as the complainant and no other details given.

She is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 28.

• A utility trailer valued at $1,100 was discovered missing on Aug. 23 from the home of its owner, Margaret Ann Wall, on Welch Road. The black metallic Carry-On trailer, secured at the time, was taken from the victim’s yard.