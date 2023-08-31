Holiday to bring garbage changes

August 31, 2023 Thomas Joyce
Staff Report

The celebration of Labor Day next week will be accompanied by changes in the city of Mount Airy’s sanitation schedules.

This will include no yard waste collections on Monday, the day of the holiday. The next such pickups are to occur a week later on Sept. 11.

Also, the city commercial garbage routes normally serviced on Monday will be moved to Tuesday instead.

That same shift to Tuesday also will be in place for the Monday industrial sanitation route in Mount Airy.

City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.