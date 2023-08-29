Vendors invade movie theater lot

At last week’s Surry County Board of Education meeting board member T.J. Bledsoe was seeking a change to the Surry County Schools policy on allowing students to transfer out of the county school district.

He wants parents to have greater power to be the ones who make decisions on what school system their child attends. In a county with three school systems, Surry County, Elkin City, and Mount Airy City Schools, Bledsoe thinks parental choice should matter more than zip codes and existing district lines.

His proposal did not pass the board, but it seems likely Bledsoe will revisit the issue again.

The system allows out-of-system transfers but only if some conditions are met and the board approves each in a case-by-case matter. Bledsoe wants the rule loosened, he said he does not know what is best for each child. Rather he feels a parent is the best arbiter for decisions about what is in the best interest of a child when it comes to their education.

“In my mind if a parent wants the child to attend another school system, I want them to have that right,” he told the board last week. “It’s their child, not ours.”

His proposal would mirror that of Stokes County which allows for transfers if they are in the best interest of the student or are made for the orderly and efficient operation of the school system.

Several things stood in the way of Bledsoe’s proposal being acted on, including the fact it was not on the agenda despite his having asked for it to be included. “I asked for it to be included, why is it not?” he asked.

Chair Dale Badgett informed the reason was procedural since the committee did not vote on the proposal, the proposal was not advanced from committee to the board. “There doesn’t have to be a vote in order for something to move forward,” Bledsoe later explained via email.

“Blocking my proposal was an assault on the rights of parents to choose what they feel is best for their child.”

The prospect of having to wait for the next meeting to discuss the policy change was frustrating to Bledsoe, who said, “Now I’m going to be slow rolled to the next meeting for something to happen.”

Another obstacle was if a rule change would have to sit in holding for 30 days before it could be enacted. The board was given legal guidance that it had the power to waive or amend any rules the members saw fit so long as the rule was not mandated by the state.

A rules suspension for this issue only allowed the item to be added onto the agenda and the discussion proceeded carefully as some of the issues being discussed danced a line with privacy concerns of district students and past hearings.

On parent’s choice, board member Clark Goins asked what if what is in the best interest of the child is to transfer to another school system to play football to which Bledsoe fired back, “Who’s talking about football?”

Goins said that if the trump card is parent’s choice and what the parent wants overrules all else, then these are the sorts of questions that will come up.

Badgett also offered that some transfer requests that come in are not for the best interest of the child, but the convenience of the parent. Saving five minutes on a commute to work or day care is not the reason to move a child from one school system to another, he said. “That’s not really a reason to transfer.”

Board member Kent Whitaker asked if perhaps the board needed to define what “best interest” of the child may mean. Bledsoe said, “I think that’s whatever the parent says it is.”

A full three-quarters of transfer requests in county schools meet the criteria for approval and those that do not go to a hearing with a committee on a case-by-case basis.

Some of those hearing in the past have yielded denials, a fact which board member Tony Hutchens recalls with pain. He said voting against transfers, “Was the worst decision I have made since I’ve sat on this board. I was looking at the reasoning and not the student; I should not have. I made a mistake on that vote.”

Having that sort of power can create inconsistent decision making, Bledsoe added. “We lack consistency because we have some cases where the kids are allowed to go, and some where they are not. There really is no rhyme or reason.”

“There is rhyme or reason,” Goins rejoined, “We sit and listen to each case… every case is different.”

Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves said he had spoken to the superintendent of Davidson County Schools Dr. Emily Lipe on the matter, “We discussed the challenges of transfers, and it is a challenge.”

That discussion was based on a more apples-to-apples comparison. Davidson County contains three systems, being joined by Lexington and Thomasville City Schools in sharing the student load.

Reeves said Davidson allows no transfers of any kind and he was reviewing other county’s policies to see how Surry County’s may align.

As for comparison with Stokes, Bledsoe said, “The only reason Stokes was brought up is their attorney represents us both and he sent me their policy to look at their language. He also stated Surry is the only district he knows of that does this.”

He added that even though it was not said at last week’s school board meeting he believes the debate is about money and funding. “It is entirely about funding, no matter what anyone says. You can’t tell me if we allow anyone and everyone an in-county transfer to the school of their choice, that blocking someone from attending the city schools isn’t entirely due to funding.”

“While I believe Surry County Schools to be the absolute best choice for my child, this may not be the sentiment shared by all. I may not always agree with the decision a parent or guardian makes for a child, but I feel it is both their God given and Constitutional right to do so. “

Bledsoe and Hutchens voted for the proposed change to give parents more ability to move their children from Surry County Schools while Whitaker, Goins, and Badgett voted to keep the existing policy in place.