Park power lines to be relocated

August 28, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Tom Joyce | The News
Riverside Park in Mount Airy already is a picturesque place, but will become a bit more aesthetically pleasing with the planned relocation of some utility lines there.

Also as a result, the popular recreation spot is to be enhanced by new athletic lighting capabilities.

This has been sparked through a decision by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Aug. 17, when an easement was granted to Duke Energy to facilitate the project that involves lines now located near the Ararat River.

The company had made a request to city officials to reposition the overhead portion of electrical and communications lines in the public park on Riverside Drive.

“This proposed easement will allow Duke Energy to move their power lines along the river at Riverside Park to run parallel with Riverside Drive,” Interim City Manager Darren Lewis explained before its approval.

“This move will protect the power lines and improve Duke Energy’s ability to maintain the lines for service,” Lewis added. It is to include those located near the river, but not large transmission lines nearby which slice through Riverside Park.

A map shows that the ones targeted for relocation stretch northward from East Pine Street through the entire length of the park property.

The new wire configuration will be connected to existing primary overhead lines extending from East Independence Boulevard which cross Riverside Drive into the park.

Easement terms call for the addition of a transformer for future athletic lighting at the facility that hosts a number of events.

Duke Energy also will be partnering with the municipality on the removal of trees rather than trimming, if needed, under the easement agreement.

The pact does not include any monetary compensation except for its paying the sum of $1 to the municipality.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.