Three bands to play at Blackmon Amphitheatre

Jim Quick and Coastline will be in concert Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Publicity photo)
Magnolia Green will be in concert Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Publicity photo)

The Holiday Band will be in concert Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Publicity photo)

The Surry Arts Council has three nights of music lined up this weekend at Blackmon Amphitheatre. Jim Quick and Coastline will play on Thursday, Magnolia Green plays Friday, and The Holiday Band will perform on Saturday. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Quick and Coastline are bringing their award-winning talents to Mount Airy on Thursday. “The band has their own genre of music called Swamp Soul,” the arts council said. “This style is a fusion of soul, blues and Americana music.”

Magnolia Green makes its debut at Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday night. “They plan to play some of their original roots-rock/Americana tunes, along with a catalog of like-minded covers.”

The Holiday Band will perform on Saturday. “This band has established itself as a strong entertainment package playing soul, blues, funk, and Carolina Beach songs.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.