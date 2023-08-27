New physical therapy office opens

August 27, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0
Tyler Horn

BenchMark Physical Therapy recently opened an outpatient clinic today at 1025 Rockford St., Suite 300 in Mount Airy.

The clinic is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 743-223-4441 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, dry needling, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management, vestibular rehabilitation, workers’ compensation and employer services.

Clinic director Tyler Horn earned a bachelor’s degree in physiology and kinesiology from the University of Florida and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Horn’s clinical interests include orthopedics, sports injuries, injury prevention and post-operative rehabilitation.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.